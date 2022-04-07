Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,600

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,600 ($34.10) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.69) to GBX 2,630 ($34.49) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,758.37.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.