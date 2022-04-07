Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,600

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,600 ($34.10) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.69) to GBX 2,630 ($34.49) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,758.37.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $51.84.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
