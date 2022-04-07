AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Stock Price Down 1.3%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 2,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.39% of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

