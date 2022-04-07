Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.62. Approximately 604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

AEGXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

