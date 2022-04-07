Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target Cut to €107.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €114.00 ($125.27) to €107.00 ($117.58) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($100.00) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($124.18) to €121.00 ($132.97) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Aeroports de Paris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $139.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.92. Aeroports de Paris has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

