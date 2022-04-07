Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Aflac by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Aflac by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 73,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,895. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

