Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Piper Sandler

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.45.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL stock opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04. Aflac has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $66.97.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aflac by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after buying an additional 80,008 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.