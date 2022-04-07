AGF Investments America Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 44,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,837,000.

Shares of FLJP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.28. 541,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,861. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06.

