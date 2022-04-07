AGF Investments America Inc. Buys 1,080 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.8% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after buying an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.54.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.36.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

