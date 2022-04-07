AGF Investments America Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 9.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,584. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

