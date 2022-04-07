AGF Investments America Inc. Purchases 7,179 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 3.0% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after acquiring an additional 964,538 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 443.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 40,517 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.76.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,161,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,150. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

