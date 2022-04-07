AGF Investments America Inc. Raises Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after acquiring an additional 90,916 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 57.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 33.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 22.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.45. The company had a trading volume of 822,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,412. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

