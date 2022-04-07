AGF Investments America Inc. Raises Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 12.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Timken by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 508,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Timken by 28.0% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $29,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $56.36. 425,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.05%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

