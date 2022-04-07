AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 466,683 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,683 shares during the period. Sony Group makes up approximately 1.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Sony Group worth $139,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,262,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,135,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $98.20. 937,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,110. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average of $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

