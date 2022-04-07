AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,267 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $68,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $1,226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $30,659,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.76.

ADI stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.25. 3,161,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.67. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

