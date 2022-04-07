AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,344,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.95% of AECOM worth $104,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,158,000 after purchasing an additional 270,603 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in AECOM by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus increased their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE:ACM traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,489. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.