AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 106,756 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.5% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Constellation Brands worth $201,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,937,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.32.

STZ stock traded up $10.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.50. 2,041,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

