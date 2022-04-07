AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,049,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 97,245 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.1% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $158,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 59.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,763 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,739,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,625. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

