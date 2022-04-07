AGF Investments Inc. Sells 210,300 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 771,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,300 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $73,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,838,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

