AGF Investments LLC Acquires 1,290 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.58.

NYSE DGX traded up $3.50 on Thursday, reaching $137.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.31 and its 200-day moving average is $145.79.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.