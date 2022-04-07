AGF Investments LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises about 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $254,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 74.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $489,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $6.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $397.40. The company had a trading volume of 469,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,848. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $378.46 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $415.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.28.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.73.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

