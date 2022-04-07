AGF Investments LLC Buys 13,303 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 65.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $5,406,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.97.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $48,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,010 shares of company stock worth $1,792,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIR. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

