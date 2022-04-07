AGF Investments LLC Buys 1,954 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,637,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.44. 807,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,934. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

