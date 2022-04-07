AGF Investments LLC Buys 2,502 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 128,605 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.86. The stock had a trading volume of 384,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.43. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,338 shares of company stock worth $3,531,487 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.91.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

