AGF Investments LLC Has $903,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 994.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,024,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after purchasing an additional 72,254 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Pool by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Pool by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,539,000 after purchasing an additional 50,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $425.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,999. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $354.53 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $453.30 and its 200-day moving average is $492.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.44.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.