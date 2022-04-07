AGF Investments LLC Has $925,000 Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DTE Energy by 35.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,511,000 after acquiring an additional 202,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DTE Energy by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,367,000 after buying an additional 251,113 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.33. 1,229,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,644. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $137.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average of $118.44.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

