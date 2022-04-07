AGF Investments LLC Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,503,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,026,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. raised their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

