AGF Investments LLC Purchases 1,455 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,270 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 53,472 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,478. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $122.01.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

