AGF Investments LLC Raises Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.21. 386,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,674. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $84.98. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,750 shares of company stock worth $3,462,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

