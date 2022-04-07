AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXYGet Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 5,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd.

AGL Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

