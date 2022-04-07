AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Stock Price Up 6.8%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 5,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

