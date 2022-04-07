AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.66 and last traded at $41.85. 350,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 476,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AIA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

