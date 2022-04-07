Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives $4.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFLYY shares. Citigroup upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.84) to €4.60 ($5.05) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

AFLYY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 28,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,994. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

