Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €178.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($195.60) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIR. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) target price on Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($140.66) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €143.15 ($157.31).

AIR stock opened at €103.80 ($114.07) on Monday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($109.86). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €109.72 and a 200-day moving average of €111.12.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

