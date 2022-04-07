AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 397 ($5.21).

AJB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 320 ($4.20) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.31) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of AJB traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 313.20 ($4.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 311.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 359.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 29.42. AJ Bell has a one year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.35) and a one year high of GBX 474.80 ($6.23).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

