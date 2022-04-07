Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AKTX opened at $1.15 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

