Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Trading 0.9% Higher

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.12. 43,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 61,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKU shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $106.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 301.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

