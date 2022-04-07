Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 201.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,026 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

