Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.27

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.27 and traded as high as C$20.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$20.05, with a volume of 2,602,555 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Peters & Co reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$749.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 1.0200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.