Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Trimmed by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

Align Technology stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $420.02. 12,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.62 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $468.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.51.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.