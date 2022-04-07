Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALYA. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.54 on Monday. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $216.44 million, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the second quarter worth $54,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

