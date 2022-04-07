Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $234.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.33.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $53,332.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ALGT stock opened at $154.00 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $132.03 and a 52 week high of $254.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
