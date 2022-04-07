Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $234.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $53,332.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 351.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 44,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock opened at $154.00 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $132.03 and a 52 week high of $254.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

