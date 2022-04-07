Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

APYRF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.06.

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $38.46.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

