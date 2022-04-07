Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 780,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,614,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 533,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after buying an additional 93,371 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Hayes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.