Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 178,851 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 178,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,024,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $93.33 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.56.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.