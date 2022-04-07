Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 42.4% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,000 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

AZO stock opened at $2,072.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,945.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,898.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

