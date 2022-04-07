Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 205,066 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.22% of Neurocrine Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Mizuho reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.61.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,375 shares of company stock worth $4,153,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $98.54 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.29, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

