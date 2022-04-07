Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $17.92 Million in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 393,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,915,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.36% of Essent Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 388.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

