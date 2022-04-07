Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 88,482 National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 88,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 71.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 81.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NWLI opened at $208.80 on Thursday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.62 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $760.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.58.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $8.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 21.31%.

In other National Western Life Group news, Director David S. Boone purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Blackwell purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.31 per share, for a total transaction of $104,155.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

