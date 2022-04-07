Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 95,186 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 95,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,656,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Keysight Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 169.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after acquiring an additional 48,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $151.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

