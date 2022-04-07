Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.27% of Royal Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 194.6% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 218,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after buying an additional 144,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Royal Gold by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 99,546 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $7,448,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 367.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 76,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 60,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after buying an additional 56,487 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.84.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $143.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.98 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $147.52.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

