Alpaca Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.78 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $74.70 million and $16.78 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.95 or 0.07366685 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,592.66 or 1.00043005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00051237 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.